Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.58. The stock had a trading volume of 21,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.81 and its 200-day moving average is $265.22. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

