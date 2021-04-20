Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,595,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period.

PTNQ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 641,321 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.49. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.