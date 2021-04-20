Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 1,584 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $133.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,768. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average is $120.13.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.