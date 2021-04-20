Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

