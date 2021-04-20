Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.15. 3,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $269.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

