Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,306 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 2.91% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 720,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,092. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.57.

