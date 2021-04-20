Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

VGT stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,119. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $220.85 and a one year high of $388.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $362.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

