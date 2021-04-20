Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $8.50 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

