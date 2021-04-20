Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 397,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,356,591. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

