Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,536 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB remained flat at $$107.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.05 and a one year high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.