Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 18,467 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.54% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, TCF National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.68. 1,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $89.02.

