Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 275 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $163,018,000.

VOO stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.67. 464,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.00 and a 12 month high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

