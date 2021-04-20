Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of SCHJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

