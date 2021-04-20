Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 42,065 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.50% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,254. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.15. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $53.87 and a 52 week high of $74.89.

