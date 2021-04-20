Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.79% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.66. 8,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,187. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.45. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.49 and a fifty-two week high of $420.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

