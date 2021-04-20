Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 18,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

