Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 32,846 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,846 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

IEFA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,325,542 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60.

