Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 9,988 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $3,337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.38. 6,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,922. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $189.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

