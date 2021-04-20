Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $134.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Credicorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,891,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $13,655,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 353,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,050,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

