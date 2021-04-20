Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 393,204 shares.The stock last traded at $126.89 and had previously closed at $134.09.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get Credicorp alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.