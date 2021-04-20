Credit Suisse Group Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$52.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.81.

Shares of Boralex stock traded up C$1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$42.19. The company had a trading volume of 357,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,780. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$25.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

