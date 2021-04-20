Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,636,947 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.70.

Several research firms recently commented on CS. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0542 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,914,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,188,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 287,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 168,951 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

