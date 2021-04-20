Credits (CS) Price Down 45.4% Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Credits has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $924,552.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.