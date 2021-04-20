Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) shares dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 919,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,388,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

CRLBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cresco Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

