Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 3.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

In other news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $2,216,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

