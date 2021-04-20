Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$77,506.39 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at C$689,968.37.

TSE:CR traded down C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,489. The firm has a market cap of C$142.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$1.29.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.38.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

