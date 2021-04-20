Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $26.76

Cricut (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.76, but opened at $25.07. Cricut shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 183 shares trading hands.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,962,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,395,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root acquired 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

