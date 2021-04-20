Critical Review: Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) vs. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 4.31 $36.19 million $1.08 30.25 Madison County Financial $19.41 million 4.28 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Madison County Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dime Community Bancshares and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 2 1 3.33 Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.64%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Madison County Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 17.14% 8.40% 0.75% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Madison County Financial on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate mortgages loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family mortgages; home equity loans; real estate construction and land loans; and installment and consumer loans. As of February 1, 2021, it had approximately 60 branches in New York. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; and commercial real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing services. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, as well as merchant services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

