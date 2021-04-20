Critical Review: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) & Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Biostage alerts:

Biostage has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biostage and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A -547.84% -268.41% STRATA Skin Sciences -17.68% -16.33% -9.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biostage and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 147.09%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than Biostage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biostage and STRATA Skin Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A STRATA Skin Sciences $31.59 million 1.84 -$3.79 million ($0.11) -15.64

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Biostage on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biostage Company Profile

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.