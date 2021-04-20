Critical Survey: The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) & ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ProAssurance alerts:

80.5% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProAssurance and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance -27.87% -6.92% -2.09% The Hanover Insurance Group 6.35% 10.90% 2.54%

Volatility & Risk

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ProAssurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. The Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ProAssurance pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Hanover Insurance Group pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ProAssurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProAssurance and The Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 1 3 1 0 2.00 The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

ProAssurance currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.53%. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $130.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than ProAssurance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProAssurance and The Hanover Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $999.83 million 1.45 $1.00 million ($0.81) -33.22 The Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 1.00 $425.10 million $8.16 16.50

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProAssurance. ProAssurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats ProAssurance on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.