CROAT (CROAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $294,481.95

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 8% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $294,481.95 and $266.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,656,946 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

