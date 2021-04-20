Crocs (CROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crocs stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

