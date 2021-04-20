Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,564 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $156.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

