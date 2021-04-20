Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 760,896 Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 760,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Euronav as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Euronav by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

