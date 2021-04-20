Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,847 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY opened at $118.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.05 and a one year high of $124.89. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

