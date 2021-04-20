Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $549.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.57 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.69. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.63, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.67.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

