Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $402.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.42 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

