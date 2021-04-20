Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IPG opened at $30.44 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

