Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

PBCT opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.