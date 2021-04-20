Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

