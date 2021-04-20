Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.92 Million Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 453.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,036 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Smith & Nephew worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

SNN stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.