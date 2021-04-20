Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.86 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.04 and its 200-day moving average is $278.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.