Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 443.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $238.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

