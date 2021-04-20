Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $6,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 274,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 22.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

