Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.26 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 164.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,601 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

