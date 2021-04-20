Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.45 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 18.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $1,217,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,870.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.