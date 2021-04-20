Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.3% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.