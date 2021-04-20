Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 44.3% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
