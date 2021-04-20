Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 303,825 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1,171.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,825 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.56.

KL stock opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $691.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.95 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on July 10, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

