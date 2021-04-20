Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $184.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $121.67 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average of $157.10.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.