Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 12,706 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novartis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after buying an additional 263,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after buying an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,093,000 after acquiring an additional 132,070 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.56. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.